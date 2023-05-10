San Siro will host AC Milan and Inter Milan’s UEFA Champions League semi-final fixture as the two rivals bid to face either Real Madrid or Manchester City

Following a dramatic night in Spain’s capital, the Champions League now moves onto the next European city with the two Milan clubs ready to face off in front of what is sure to be an electric crowd. After an early lead, Real Madrid were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at the Santiago Bernabeu and will now prepare to take on Manchester City at the Etihad next week.

The winner of that will take on either AC Milan or Inter Milan in just a few weeks time. The last time the two sides met in a Champions League match was an exceptionally electric night in Milan back in 2005. The image of Rui Costa and Marco Materazzi in front of red flames will live on in the minds of fans with the match eventually being abandoned after 73 minutes following flares and other objects raining down onto the pitch.

As players prepare for their first meet in the UCL since that fateful night, here is all you need to know about how to watch the action...

When is AC Milan vs Inter Milan?

The first leg will take place later today, Wednesday 10 May, with kick-off set for 8pm BST at the San Siro Stadium in Milan. The iconic structure will host both fixtures in the semi-final as it plays home to both Milan sides.

Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud set to be in action against Inter this evening

How to watch AC Milan vs Inter Milan

BT Sport have all of the coverage from this year’s Champions League with the match being shown on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage of the match will begin at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off and highlights will then be made available to watch following the final whistle on BT Sport’s website. Subscriptions for BT Sport start at £29.99/month and the action can also be streamed through the BT Sport app and website.

Head-to-Head

The two clubs have met 68 times in their history with Internazionale winning on 27 occasions and Milan taking the win on 22 occasions. The Rossoneri, however, have the upper hand winning two of the four Champions League matches with the other two ending in a draw.

In their past five meetings, the two clubs have both won twice with one ending in a draw and they last played each other on 5 February with Internazionale winning their home fixture 1-0.

Team news

Olivier Giroud, Theo Hernandez and Sandro Tonali all returned to the side for Milan’s 2-0 win over Lazio at the weekend. It remains to be seen whether Rafael Leao will be fit enough for the Milan derby as he was forced off due to muscular injury against Lazio with Alexis Saelemaekers coming on in his place. The Rossoneri are also set to be without Tommaso Pobega and Zlatan Ibrahimovic through injury (although the Swedish star is not registered for Champions League in any case.)