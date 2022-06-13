Steve Clarke’s side conclude their latest round of international fixtures in Yerevan with their latest UEFA Nations League clash.

Scotland take on Armenia for the second time in seven days at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium on Tuesday.

Steve Clarke’s side suffered a humiliating 3-0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland at the weekend and are looking to bounce back with a much improved performance from their dismal display in Dublin.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the fourth and last fixture of this current international break before the players take some time off then return to their respective clubs.

Here is everything you need to know about the match including when it kicks off and how to watch it on UK TV and online:

What time does Armenia vs Scotland kick off?

Armenia v Scotland kicks off at 5pm (BST) on Tuesday, June 14 2022. The former Soviet republic is three hours ahead of the UK meaning the match kicks off at 8pm local time.

The match is being played at the 14,403 capacity Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium in the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

What channel is Armenia vs Scotland on?

Armenia vs Scotland will be broadcast live on Premier Sports.

The channel won the rights to show all of Scotland’s 2022/23 UEFA Nations League matches as well as the fixtures for Wales and Northern Ireland in the UK. Build up for the match starts on Premier Sports 1 (Sky 451 or Virgin 551) from 4:30pm.

Armenia vs Scotland live stream

The match can be live streamed via the Premier Sports player.

The Premier Sports player can be accessed online or on mobile devices via the app, which is available to download in all mainstream app stores.

How to watch Armenia vs Scotland

Premier Sports offer a number of subscription options for football fans.

Customers who only wish to watch Armenia v Scotland on Tuesday can pay £9.99 which will provide them with one month coverage from the channel via the Premier Sports player.

Sky customers must pay £14.99 for a one month rolling subscription to access the channel via their Sky box or can subscribe for 12 months for £99.

Armenia vs Scotland latest betting odds

Scotland are favourites to pick up the win in Yerevan, starting the match off at 8/15.

Meanwhile, the hosts start at 11/2 and the draw is 14/15.

Sunderland striker Ross Stewart is the 16/5 favourite to score the first goal followed by Ryan Christie, Jacob Brown, Che Adams and Lewis Ferguson all at 7/2.

*All odds correct at time of publication.

Scotland UEFA Nations League table and remaining fixtures

Scotland currently sit third in UEFA Nations League League B Group 1 with three points from two matches and a goal difference of -1. Armenia are bottom with three points from three games and a goal difference of -4 while Republic of Ireland are second having also played three games and having three points with a goal difference of +1.

Ukraine, who beat Scotland in their FIFA World Cup qualifying play-off at the start of the month, are top of the group with six points from two games and a goal difference of +4. Scotland will conclude their Nations League group stage campaign in September with their three remaining matches after Tuesday’s trip to Armenia.

The remaining matches for Steve Clarkes’s side are:

Ukraine (H), September 21

Ireland (H), September 24

Ukraine (A), September 27