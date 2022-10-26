Everything you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest this weekend

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest are set for what could be a thrilling clash this weekend after last week’s action in the Premier League. Forest, who are currently sitting 20th in the Premier League, beat last year’s runners-up Liverpool 1-0 at home thanks to a goal from Taiwo Awoniyi. Similarly, Arsenal suffered their own surprise result after drawing with Southampton at St Mary’s Stadium, which saw their lead over Manchester City at the top of the table cut down to just two point.

Gabriel Jesus was notably out of form when the Gunners took on the Saints on Sunday afternoon but he has since warned Forest fans that he intends to return back to his August and September form in time for this weekend. Speaking after the match, the Brazilian international said: “The only thing I can do is keep trying, keep fighting; keep improving. I am here to score goals; I am here to help the team with goals. I understand that. Of course, the goals are coming back soon.”

Forest are, unsurprisingly, unfazed by Jesus’ recent comments and their vice-captain Ryan Yates has said “We’ll be underdogs again at the Emirates on Sunday but inside the dressing room we feel we’re more than a match for them.”

Here is all you need to know ahead of Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest...

When is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest?

The Premier League fixture will take place on Sunday 30 October 2022 and kick-off is set for 2pm GMT. The match will be held at the Emirates Stadium in London.

Is Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest on TV ?

This match is not set to be broadcast on Amazon Prime or Sky Sports with Nottingham Forest’s next match shown on TV to take place in December. BBC Radio 5 Live will have the coverage for fans to tune into.

How to buy tickets for Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Tickets are still available for the upcoming fixture between Arsenal and Nottingham Forest. To find out more information go to the Arsenal website or Nottingham Forest website, both of which will require a free account in order to log in and purchase tickets.

Team news

Oleskandr Zinchenko is set to miss Arsenal’s upcoming fixture against PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Europa League and it is not yet known whether he will be back in action for the Gunners’ fixture against Nottingham Forest this weekend. It is less clear, however, whether Gabriel Martinelli will be rested or continue to play either in the upcoming Europa League fixture of Premier Leauge clash. Mohamed Elneny and Emile Smith Rowe continue to miss out.