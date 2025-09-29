Rumours have been circulating online that former Barcelona star Eric Abidal has died.

A post shared on Facebook went viral earlier this month, claiming that the ex-France international had passed away following a liver transplant.

The post said: “Former Barcelona and France defender Eric Abidal is dead as a result of complications from a recent second liver transplant due to his long battle with liver cancer, his family announced.”

That statement came alongside a picture of Abidal labelled “RIP” and “1979-2025”. A similar post was also published on X, formerly Twitter, receiving 150,000 views in the process. It comes not long after similar rumours were spread about ex-Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben.

Abidal, 46, spent his career playing for French giants like Monaco, Lille and Lyon, before moving to Barcelona in 2007. He spent six years at the club, winning four La Liga titles and two Champions Leagues in the process.

But the later stages of his career were marred by liver cancer. In 2011, a tumour was found, with Abidal having surgery two days later - but he returned to the pitch in time for the Champions League final, beating Manchester United 3-1 as he played all 90 minutes.

Posting a statement in response to he rumours, Abidal said: “Some rumours should never exist.

“I'm here with my family, and everything is fine. Respect is essential. There is a family and my children behind.

“To be clear, I'm fine, I'm alive and well. Thank you for your support and messages of concern. Let's focus on what really matters.”