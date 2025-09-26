Sergio Busquets has announced that he will retire from football before the end of the year.

The former Barcelona star, who cemented himself as a Spanish legend for club and country in then late-2000s and early-2010s, confirmed that he will retire from football at the end of the MLS season.

America’s football season runs on a different calendar to the European leagues, meaning the season will conclude at the end of 2025.

Posting on his social media, Busquets, 37, said: “Thank you all and thank you to football for so much. You will always be part of this beautiful story.

“I feel like the time has come to say goodbye to my career as a professional soccer player. It's been almost 20 years of enjoying this incredible story I always dreamed of.

“Thanks to all my colleagues, the staff, and so many people with whom I shared so many beautiful and unforgettable moments. The best thing I take away is you.

“Thank you to the fans around the world for your love and respect. I hope I've been able to give back a small part of what you've meant to me.

“Thank you to the Spanish national team. It was an honor to represent them so many times and to enjoy achievements that will always remain in my heart.

“I'm retiring very happy, proud, fulfilled, and above all, grateful. Thank you all very much, see you soon.”

Busquets, who first played for Barcelona in 2008, rose through the club’s academy ranks at La Masia, following in the footsteps of superstar teammates Xavi, Iniesta and Lionel Messi.

After 481 games for the Catalan giants, he followed the latter to Inter Miami in 2023, he has since played 69 games for David Beckham’s MLS club, pulling the strings in midfield as he has for so many years.

The 37-year-old has plenty of accolades to his name, including nine La Liga titles, seven Copa del Ray titles, three Champions Leagues, three Super Cups and three Club World Cups.

With Spain, he won the World Cup in 2010 and the Euros in 2012, playing his part in the most dominant national team in living memory - with a total of 143 caps to his name.

Inter Miami have already qualified for the MLS playoffs, which begin next month. The final is on December 6, so assuming Inter Miami reach that stage, Busquets’ final game would be a chance at one last piece of silverware.