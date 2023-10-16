Scotland and France have both secured their place at Euro 2024 next summer

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has hailed his players’ efforts as they confirmed their place at Euro 2024 with two games to spare. It is just the fourth time in history that the team has qualified for the European Championships and the second consecutive tournament during Clarke’s tenure as manager.

The ex-West Brom coach has turned Scotland’s fortunes around since arriving as manager. In Euro 2020 he ended the nation’s 23-year wait for tournament football and is now the first manager to lead the nation to back-to-back European Championships. Clarke explained: “I said after Euro 2020 that we wanted to be serial qualifiers again and reaching successive Euros shows the progress we’ve made.”

Scotland fans are in high spirits after their successful qualification campaign and attention now turns to their upcoming international friendly against World Cup finalists France. Many members of the Tartan Army are expected to make the visit to France for the encounter in what promises to be a party-like atmosphere. But when is Scotland’s game against France and how can fans follow all of the action?

When is Scotland vs France?

Scotland travel to France on Tuesday 17 October and the game kicks off at 8pm. (UK Time)

The international friendly encounter features two teams who have already booked their place at Euro 2024. The clash takes place at the Stade-Pierre-Mauroy in northern France.

The venue is the home stadium of Lille OSC and it has a capacity of around 50,000.

How to watch Scotland vs France

Scotland’s clash with France will be shown on Viaplay Sports 1. Build up to the contest begin at 7.45pm (UK time)

France enter the game high on confidence after successfully securing their place at Euro 2024.

Les Bleus have won all six of their qualifiers so far including a recent 2-1 victory over Netherlands.

Head to head record

Scotland have won eight and lost eight of their 16 meetings with France in all competitions. The two sides last faced each other in June 2016 in an international friendly which saw France triumph 3-0 after goals from Oliver Giroud and Laurent Koscileny.

