England can secure their place at Euro 2024 with a victory over Italy

England and Italy will once again meet under the Wembley arch in a crucial qualifier which could see Gareth Southgate’s men book their place at Euro 2024. Southgate’s team are in pole position to reach next summer’s competition in Germany after a run of five victories and a draw from their opening six games.

The last meeting between England and Italy came in March in an historic qualifier which saw England record a 2-1 victory as Harry Kane became the nation’s all-time leading goalscorer. The clash at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium in Naples, marked England’s first away victory over Italy since 1961 - but many fans are still haunted by the last competitive meeting between the two sides at Wembley as England’s Euro 2020 dreams were killed after an agonising penalty shootout defeat in the final.

Southgate’s side will hope to put those memories behind them in an epic clash which is likely to attract huge audiences around the world. But when is England’s Euro qualifier with Italy and how can fans keep up to date with all of the action? Here’s all you need to know.

When is England vs Italy?

England and Italy will collide at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday 17 October at 7.45pm. (UK time)

The Three Lions are top of Group C with 13 points from five games, while Italy are second in the group with 10 points from five games.

How to watch England vs Italy?

England’s Euro 2024 qualifier with Italy is free for viewers to watch in the UK.

Channel 4 will provide comprehensive coverage of the matchup and build-up begins at 7pm. Jules Breach leads coverage of the contest at Wembley Stadium and she is joined by a punditry team of Joe Cole, Gianfranco Zola and Jill Scott.

Fans are also able to stream all the action for free using Channel app, previously known as All4, which can be downloaded on a mobile phone, tablet, smart TV or games console.

Head to head record

The history books show that England and Italy have played each other on 31 occasions. The Three Lions have recorded nine wins in this time, with nine draws and 13 defeats in all competitions.