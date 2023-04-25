Manchester City will host Arsenal in what could be a Premier League title decider. How to watch on UK TV

If Arsenal are to win the Premier League this season, it appears they must secure all three points when travelling to Manchester City tomorrow night.

The Gunners had been on track for their first league trophy since 2003/04 but have drawn their last three fixtures, while City have won their last five putting them within touching distance of jumping over Arsenal in the league.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While Arsenal will head into this fixture off the back of a 3-3 draw against 20th place Southampton, City will take on Mikel Arteta’s squad following a convincing 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the FA cup semi-finals, and 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League semi-finals. Their last Premier League outing also saw the reigning champions beat Leicester City 3-1 thanks to goals from John Stones and two from Erling Haaland.

The Norwegian superstar is now on 32 Premier League goals this season and needs one more to break the record for a 38-game season,

Here is all you need to know as Arsenal continue their fight for the Premier League trophy against Man City...

When is Manchester City vs Arsenal?

The Gunners will travel to Manchester City for tomorrow, Wednesday 26 April 2023, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. The Man City website has indicated that regular tickets for the fixture have sold out but Bars and Hospitality options are still available.

Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko will face former club tomorrow night

How to watch Man City vs Arsenal?

Advertisement

Advertisement

This top flight Premier League fixture will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage of the match will begin at 7pm and the ‘Big Sport’ package can be bought for £40/month which includes all BT Sport and 11 Sky Sports channels via a NOW pass. Alternatively, BT Sport can be bought for a £29 monthly pass.

For those unable to watch on TV, fans can tune into talkSPORT which is available on DAB radio and online, for radio commentary of the match.

Head-to-Head

Since 1893, there have been 207 games played between Manchester City and Arsenal across all competitions. City have won on 64 occasions, the Gunners on 98 occasions and the two sides have drawn 45 times. Since November 2017, however, the two clubs have faced each other 15 times and Arsenal have won just once - the 2020 FA Cup final.

Their last meeting, which took place in February 2023, saw the Gunners lose 3-1 at the Emirates with goals from Kevin de Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland ensuring the Sky Blues were awarded the three points.

Team news

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are almost no injury concerns for Pep Guardiola, bar the fitness of Nathan Ake who is currently nursing a thigh injury. Ake scored the winner in January’s FA Cup success over Arsenal. The FA Cup semi-final saw several changes but tomorrow night’s event will likely see the return of John Stones, Ruben Dias, Rodri and Kevin de Bruyne to the starting line-up. Riyad Mahrez will also likely make up the starting XI following his hat-trick over the Blades on Saturday.