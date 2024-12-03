Is Newcastle striker Alexander Isak injured ahead of the Liverpool clash?

Alexander Isak had to be taken off the pitch after taking a knock during Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.. Here he is during the Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and West Ham United FC at St James' Park on November 25, 2024 | Getty Images

Alexander Isak had to be taken off the pitch after taking a knock during Newcastle’s 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

After losing to West Ham and only drawing 1-1 against Crystal Palace, Eddie Howe’s team find themselves in the bottom half of the table. Newcastle striker Alexander Isak is an integral part of the team and he has scored in all his team’s wins over Tottenham, Chelsea and Arsenal at St James’ Park this season.

It initially looked like the chances of Alexander Isak taking part in his team’s clash against Liverpool would be unlikely as his manager Eddie Howe revealed that his striker is yet to train and said: “We haven’t seen him in training yet.” He also said: We don’t think it’s a long-term injury. We’ll see [against Liverpool]. It will be about pain management.”

However, according to reports, Isak told beINSport said: "It was really painful, a bad knock, but I've responded well."

For all of you Fantasy Premier League fans, according to a knowledgeable source, it would perhaps be advisable to keep Isak in your teams as his next fixtures after the Liverpool match are Brentford, Leicester and Ipswich which he will hopefully score points for you in.