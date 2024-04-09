ISIS threatens to bomb Champions League matches

The Terrorist Group Islamic State (ISIS) have threatened to launch an attack against the four venues that are hosting tonight’s Champions League quarter-final ties. The Al Azaim Foundation, a media outlet that is responsible for spreading messages from the Islamic State (Daesh, ISIS), confirmed their intentions with a poster on Monday morning.

The foundation shared a chilling poster with a message reading: “Kill them all’ alongside the names of the four stadiums hosting this week’s Champions League quarter-final matches: including the Emirates Stadium (Arsenal), Parc des Princes (PSG), the Santiago Bernabeu (Real Madrid) and Civitas Metropolitan Stadium (Atletico Madrid).

The Spanish Government are believed to be on high alert and have activated their security procedures for the Champions League double-header this week, with two games taking place in the capital city Madrid. It's believed more than 3,000 members of security have been assigned to the fixtures in Spain - Real Madrid vs Manchester City and Atletico vs Borussia Dortmund, according to reports from the Daily Mail.

Just over 8,000 Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund fans are expected to travel to Spain for the fixtures due to take place on Tuesday and Wednesday evening. Head of The Ministry of the Interior, Fernando Grand-Marlaska, said on Tuesday morning: 'In terms of preventing the terrorist threat, the State Security Forces and Bodies have activated all their early warning and protection systems, as well as all their response mechanisms ready and willing.'

He went on to insist that all security protocols have been adopted to ensure the safety of both the players and fans inside the stadiums.

The threat comes less than three weeks after Islamic State attacked the Crocus City Concert Hall in Moscow on 22 March , when armed men stormed the building and fired guns at the audience. Some 143 people died and around 200 were injured. A week later the ISIS-linked media outlet Sarh al-Khilafah published an image calling for an attack on Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena during the Bayern vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga clash, which thankfully passed off on Saturday 30 March without incident after security around the stadium was increased.

