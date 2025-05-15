Jamie Vardy’s having a party at Leicester City for the final time this weekend

Vardy will make his 500th and final appearance for Leicester in Sunday’s (May 18) Premier League clash with Ipswich, the club has confirmed.

The 38-year-old is leaving the Foxes at the end of the season and will not feature in the season finale at Bournemouth next Sunday to allow him a King Power Stadium farewell. He will be celebrated before and after kick-off as the club finish their home campaign in a battle between two already relegated clubs.

Vardy announced his decision to leave the club several weeks ago following the club’s return to the Championship. He has scored 199 goals in 499 games and is desperate to complete a double century on his final appearance against the Tractor Boys.

Manager Ruud van Nistelrooy says the whole club is behind Vardy as he aims for this milestone. He said: “They want to help because the players in the squad have realised over the past 13 years, the games and the goals he has scored, the trophies he’s won, and being so loyal to the club in good and in bad.

“I think we all want to give him the best possible farewell. And of course, there’s no better way than to get results, to get him on the scoresheet, and get the ball into the area where he can be dangerous, and he will do his business.

“So there’s a big motivation there, I sense in not only the players, but also in the staff and in the fanbase.”

The striker has enjoyed a stellar career at the east midlands club, winning the 2015/16 Premier League and the FA Cup in 2021, as well as two promotions from the Championship.

Vardy’s 199th goal came against Southampton earlier this month, after both clubs had already been relegated.