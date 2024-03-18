Footballer Javier Altamirano receives positive update after suffering from a seizure on the pitch
Estudiantes club doctors have released a positive update regarding the health of footballer Javier Altamirano.
Altamirano collapsed off the ball during the first half of his side’s Argentine League Cup-tie against Boca Juniors. Team-mates, some of whom were in tears, were seen rushing to the aid of the 24-year-old midfielder before he was treated by doctors from both sides and taken to hospital.
Harrowing video footage of the incident shows the player's leg visibly shaking as he is treated by medical staff. Hugo Montenegro, the head of the Estudiantes' medical team, determined that Altamirano suffered a seizure and he was urgently rushed to Platense Medical Institute in an ambulance.
The Argentine League Cup game was abandoned with the score 0-0 after the referee spoke to Estudiantes captain Jose Sosa and Boca Juniors counterpart Edinson Cavani.
Altamirano's pregnant wife was in the stands at the time of the incident and Estudiantes manager Eduardo Dominguez revealed that she accompanied the footballer to hospital.
Dominguez told Mail Sport: “There are many things more important than a game.
“Life comes before any situation. It was very difficult to continue, I entered the locker room and the players were crying… Altamirano's wife, pregnant, was in the stalls, now she is with him.”
Shortly after the incident an official club statement offered a positive update confirming that the player is in a stable condition.
It reads: “He is in hospital under observation and to complete studies.
“A CT scan was performed, which showed no obvious pathological images.
“He is stable. Due to this situation, the match, stopped 27 minutes into the first half, was suspended by the referee authorities.”
Altamirano has made 11 appearances for Estudiantes this season after completing a £785,000 move from Chilean side Huachipato. He is regarded as a highly promising talent and made his full international debut for Chile in 2023 and was viewed as a contender for the team’s Copa America squad this summer.
