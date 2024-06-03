England have just over two weeks before they kick off against Serbia in Germany.

Joe Cole believes the ever-growing big game experience among the England squad will put them in their best position to win Euro 2024 this summer.

England will look to go one further than the previous European Championships back in 2021, when they lost the final on penalties against Italy at Wembley. That was the furthest Gareth Southgate’s squad have got in a major tournament but strong showings in two World Cups either side mean optimism going into this year’s tournament is higher than ever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England can boast one of the best squads in the world and with stars playing regularly for the likes of Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool, massive occasions are becoming the norm at club level. That big-game experience has only grown since the last major tournament and Cole knows that could be key to long-awaited international glory.

“The experience they've got, winning leagues, winning Champions Leagues, going deep in tournaments, stepping up in big moments,” Cole told Channel 4. “This group of players has everything and that's why, for the first time in the last four tournaments, they've got a whole country really believing they are going to do it. That brings a different pressure and that's something they're going to have to deal with.”

Such is the depth of quality in the England squad that Southgate has already cut some huge names from his provisional squad - which will be reduced further from 33 to 26 later this week - with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Jordan Henderson not getting a look-in. Friday’s expected announcement will see yet more in-form Three Lions stars left out.

Among those fighting for a spot is Cole Palmer, who has been outstanding in his debut campaign at Chelsea with 22 goals and 11 assists in 33 league appearances. The 22-year-old is competing in a well-stocked attacking unit that will almost certainly include the likes of Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Palmer will hope to join his compatriots on the plane to Germany in a fortnight’s time and Cole believes that above all of the youngster’s technical strengths, it is his mentality that could prove decisive.

“First of all he's been sensational this year,” Cole added of Palmer. “The thing that will help him most, more than all of his outstanding abilities and physical attributes, is his mindset and his mentality. He's absolutely tailor made to play for England because you have to be comfortable on the ball, you have to really believe in yourself back yourself on the ball in all positions on the pitch.

“Arguably, he's got the hardest task trying to dislodge Bellingham, Foden or Saka. But he's got a massive future and I think he could be the joker in the pack coming off the bench. He could be outstanding at the euros.”