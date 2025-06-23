One of the last remaining Lisbon Lions, John Clark, has died age 84, Celtic has confirmed.

In an emotional statement shared on social media, the club paid tribute to Clark, a key figure in the team that won the 1967 European Cup.

“Everyone at Celtic FC is deeply saddened at the news that legendary Lisbon Lion, John Clark has passed away at the age of 84,” the club wrote. “The whole Celtic family will mourn John’s loss together, supporters and colleagues alike. Rest in peace, John.”

John Clark was one of Celtic’s beloved Lisbon Lions. | Getty Images

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers described Clark as an “absolute inspiration” and reflected on the privilege of having worked alongside him.

“John was instrumental in delivering our greatest day ever and his achievement is forever etched in Celtic’s proud history,” Rodgers said. “His presence at the club over so many decades inspired countless players, managers, and staff - myself included. His wisdom, knowledge, and love for Celtic made an enormous impact.”

Club chairman Peter Lawwell also paid tribute, calling Clark a hero and “one of the giants” on whose shoulders future generations have stood.

Lisbon Lions (from left) John Hughes, Bobby Lennox, Jim Craig, John Clarke, and Celtic captain Callum McGregor during the 55th Anniversary Lunch to commemorate the club's European Cup victory of 1967. | Alan Harvey / SNS Group

“John’s passing is a huge loss to his family and the wider Celtic family,” said Lawwell. “He achieved the highest honour in club football, and did so with grace and humility. That famous day in Lisbon changed Celtic forever, and John played a central role in it.”

Clark, who played as a defender, made more than 300 appearances for Celtic and remained closely connected to the club after his playing days, serving in various roles behind the scenes for decades.

During his playing days, Clark also won six league titles, three Scottish Cups and five league cups.