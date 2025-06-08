Rapper Snoop Dogg has revealed plans to open a fast-food burger van at Celtic Park in Glasgow, and personally serve the fans.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, the West Coast music icon said he wants to show that stadium food can be both tasty and high-quality, starting with the home ground of Celtic FC, which he has long admired. “I would love to bring a pop-up burger (van) to a sports stadium to show fans that food at stadiums can be good,” he said. “It’s got to be Celtic Park, man.”

Snoop, who has previously expressed interest in investing in Celtic, comparing the idea to Ryan Reynolds’s role with Wrexham FC, has a long-standing affection for the Glasgow club. He has praised Celtic supporters as “special” and the best fans in European football, and said he relates to the club’s mascot, Hoopy the Hound, calling it in an earlier interview a “match made in heaven.”

The rapper, cookbook author, and youth sports advocate said he has already spoken to celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay about potentially collaborating on a venture in Glasgow, but is now focused on the burger van project. “The secret to a good burger is the love in the preparation,” he explained. “The ground beef has got to be mixed with some secret spices, then add a good quality cheese and some maple-cured bacon.”

He added: “The Celtic fans are gonna love it, and to make sure they are just right, Snoop is going to be serving them himself.”

Snoop however ruled out extending his food venture to the club’s Old Firm rivals. “Am I going to bring my burgers to Rangers as well? Nah, I think we will give that a miss,” he said.