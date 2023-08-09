Wolverhampton Wanderers have announced the departure of manager Julen Lopetegui just days before the start of the new Premier League season.

The Spaniard’s position in the dugout had been in doubt for several weeks due to concerns over key issues such as transfers, particularly after the high-profile exit of captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabia.

Wolves said both parties had “accepted their differences of opinion on certain issues and agreed that an amicable end to his contract was the best solution.”

The West Midlands outfit kick off their season with a challenging trip to face Manchester United on Monday 14 August.

But will they have a manager in the dugout in time for their Premier League opener and who is likely to replace Lopetegui after his nine-month stay at the club?

Why has Julen Lopetegui left Wolves?

Julen Lopetegui leaves Wolves ahead of their opener against Manchester United. (Getty Images)

Julen Lopetegui arrived at Wolves in November 2022 and was assigned the task of steering the club away from the relegation zone after a poor start under Bruno Lage.

Lopetegui was seen as an ambitious appointment by the West Midlands side and had a strong reputation in European football due to a successful three-year stint at Sevilla which saw him lift the 2020 Europa League.

Lopetegui had worked alongside a number of the world’s biggest players at Real Madrid and Spain and he was expected to mount a European push in future seasons.

The Spaniard guided Wolves to a 13th place finish at the end of last season, but concerns over his future began to emerge after the departures of key players such as Ruben Neves, Adam Traore, Joao Moutinho, Nathan Collins and Conor Coady.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague claimed that Lopetegui was not allowed to sign any players this summer, after believing that the squad would be strengthened.

What has been said following Julen Lopetegui’s exit?

Sporting director Matt Hobbs thanked Julen Lopetegui for his work at the club over the last nine months.

He said: “While our ambition had been to move into the new season together, it is public knowledge that there were differences of opinions on some key topics, and it was agreed by all parties that it would be best to part ways ahead of the new campaign.”

Hobbs added: “After a successful pre-season, full of hard work and good performances, Julen and his staff leave the squad in great shape ahead of the season opener next week, which will give his successor the best platform for success.”

Lopetegui’s six-man backroom staff has also left Molineux.

The outgoing manager said: “I wish Wolves and everybody at the club the very best of luck for the future, and thank the for the opportunity granted at the time to take charge of this wonderful football club.”

Who is the favourite to replace Julen Lopetegui?

Gary O'Neil is the hot favourite to take over as Wolves manager. (Getty Images)

Wolves are currently without a permanent manager and it remains to be seen whether they can find a successor before their opener with Manchester United.

Gary O’Neil is the hot favourite to succeed Lopetegui at Molineux and the former Bournemouth coach is believed to have been the stand-out candidate amongst those who the club spoke to last week.

O’Neil was appointed Bournemouth manager at the start of last season after the shock departure of Scott Parker and guided the club to an unlikely survival in the top flight.