Juventus have withdrawn their bid for Jadon Sancho. | Getty Images

Juventus will no longer be attempting to sign a Manchester United star.

Transfer deadline day is here - Manchester United have already made a splash on the final day of the summer transfer window, following the confirmation of Manuel Ugarte’s arrival at Old Trafford. What else is circulating in the rumour mill today?

A United player will not be moving to Juventus, after the Old Lady pulled out of their bid to sign him - meanwhile, a Red Devils starlet is set for a loan move to a club in League Two.

Juventus pull out of race to sign Jadon Sancho from United

Juventus had been heavily linked with a loan move for United outcast Jadon Sancho - now, the Serie A giants have ended their efforts to bring him on board and they will instead pursue other targets.

This is according to a recent report from Italian outlet Gianluca di Marzio. This could open the door for Chelsea to make a move for the former Borussia Dortmund star, though it remains to be seen if the Blues will exercise this possibility. However, with Raheem Sterling potentially leaving Stamford Bridge to join Arsenal, they could look to make a late move.

Red Devils youngster Sonny Aljofree set for loan move to Accrington Stanley

United youngster Sonny Aljofree is set for his first loan move in the EFL. Last season, he had a brief loan spell at Altrincham - now, the 19 year old is set to join Accrington Stanley in League Two, according to a report from ManchesterWorld’s Rich Fay.

Stanlet have endured a tough start to the 2024/25 season - they were suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of Doncaster Rovers on the opening day of the campaign and are still searching for their first win of the season. They’ll be hoping that the addition of another centre back will help them to shore up their leaky backline.