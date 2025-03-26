Kai Havertz: Arsenal forward and wife Sophia announce birth of their first child

Kai Havertz and his wife Sophia have announced the birth of their first child. | Getty Images

Arsenal star Kai Havertz and his wife, Sophia, have welcomed their first child.

The 25-year-old Gunners forward took to Instagram to share their happy news, announcing the birth of their baby boy.

Havertz posted a photo of himself and Sophia holding their newborn's hand, with a caption that said: “Welcome to the world our little boy. We love you so much!” At the time of publication, Havertz and his wife have not given their newborn baby a name - at least not publicly.

His post quickly gained traction, amassing more than 50,000 likes within 30 minutes of being posted. Many of Havert’s friends and former teammates congratulated the happy couple in the comments.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Arsenal’s official Instagram account responded with heart emojis, while Bayer Leverkusen, his former club, wrote: “Congratulations to the entire Havertz family.”

Ex-Chelsea teammate Marcos Alonso added: “Wow! Congrats!”

Havertz and Sophia have been together since 2018. They got engaged in 2023 and tied the knot last July. In November, they shared that they were expecting, calling it their “biggest blessing”.

This season has seen plenty of footballers welcome children into the world. Manchester City winger Jack Grealish and partner Sasha Attwood became parents for the first time last September, and his teammate Erling Haaland’s girlfriend Isabel Haugseng Johansen gave birth in December.

Ex-Liverpool winger Sadio Mane recently announced the arrival of his first child with wife Aisha Tamba.

Havertz is currently sidelined after tearing his hamstring last month during Arsenal’s warm-weather training in Dubai. He is expected to miss the rest of the season - which gives him plenty of time to fulfil his duties as a dad instead.