Celtic goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was on the receiving end of a classic Roy Keane outburst on a recent podcast.

The Manchester United legend has forged a great career as a pundit, becoming well-known for his cutting remarks. In an episode of the Stick To Football podcast, Schmeichel found out he wouldn’t be excluded from this.

A Premier League winner with Leicester City, Schmeichel is an icon of English football in his own right, and was joined on the podcast by regulars Gary Neville, Ian Wright and Jill Scott.

Ahead of the episode’s release today (March 6) a preview clip was posted to X where conversation shifted over to Schmeichel’s aftershave (it’s not all football talk, you know). Initially hesitant to reveal it, he eventually revealed it was Imagination by Louis Vuitton.

Roy Keane, barely skipping a beat, quickly chimed in and said: “How much are Celtic paying you?”

Cue raucous laughter from the entire panel - Schmeichel included.

In January, Celtic confirmed that the Danish goalkeeper, 38, had signed a contract extension to keep him at Celtic Park until the summer of 2026. He joined last summer and has been an omnipresent figure in Brendan Rogers’ team.

The goalkeeper said: “I am really happy to extend my contract with the club. I have had a great welcome and have loved every minute so far at Celtic and I am really looking forward to the next period at such a great football club.

“We have already enjoyed success this season and everyone at the club is focused on delivering more. It has been great to be working again with the gaffer and to be part of such a brilliant dressing room, and I wanted to be a part of this going forward.

“As ever, we are all really together and fully focused on bringing our fans as much success as we can.”

According to SalarySport.com, Schmeichel’s initial contract at Celtic saw him earning £13,000 a week; while this figure is unconfirmed, a contract extension is not the same as a new deal - meaning that whatever Schmeichel has been earning so far at Celtic is what he’ll keep seeing in his bank account next season.

Speaking on the contract extension, Rogers added: “I am really pleased that Kasper will be staying with us. He has already made a great impact on the club, on and off the pitch, and his quality and experience has been crucial for us.

“Clearly we knew that we were signing a top keeper last year but he has really delivered for the club already and I know he will continue to do so. I know how much he loves being part of such a great club, and as one of our real leaders he will be a massive part of what we are hoping to achieve as we go forward.”