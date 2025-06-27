Brentford have appointed Keith Andrews as their new head coach.

The west London club confirmed Andrews had been chosen as the man to succeed Thomas Frank, who has taken up the vacancy at Tottenham left by Ange Postecoglou.

As previously reported by NationalWorld, Postecoglou was sacked by Spurs executives at the end of the Premier League season, despite winning the club’s first silverware in 17 years - beating Manchester United 1-0 in the Europa League final.

Andrews has been working as the Bees’ set-piece coach but has now been promoted to the top coaching job.

The 44-year-old Irishman began his professional playing career at Wolves, and also played more than 70 matches at both MK Dons and Blackburn.

He won 35 caps for the Republic of Ireland and represented his country at Euro 2012.

Since moving into coaching he has worked as an assistant at MK Dons and within the Republic set-up. He had been working at Sheffield United until taking up his set-piece role at Brentford last summer.

Andrews said: “It’s an opportunity I feel I’m very capable of doing and ready to do.

“I don’t know where to start in terms of what’s exciting me because there’s so much: the potential of the football club, the potential of the players and the potential of the staff that underpin what has brought success to this brilliant football club.”

Brentford director of football Phil Giles added: “Keith is clear in what he wants, he’s detailed, and the players and staff like and respect him. He understands the players in the building and the way we’ve played and trained under Thomas Frank.

“Keith will bring his own evolution but isn’t starting from scratch, so hopefully we can make some quick progress.

“He’s a very good coach and has clear ideas about how he wants the team to improve. We were looking for somebody not just to maintain what we’ve been doing but actually try and get better.”