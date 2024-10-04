Kylian Mbappe left out of France's squad for upcoming Nations League matches
The French attacker, 25, will not play a part in his country’s upcoming matches against Israel and Belgium, which will take place later this month. Mbappe signed for Real Madrid in the summer after making a name for himself at PSG.
It comes after the Frenchman suffered an injury scare last month in a 3-2 win against Deportivo Alves. Initial assessments showed he had injured his hamstring and was expected to be out for three weeks.
However, the winger made a cameo appearance in the Champions League this week, playing 33 minutes against French outfit Lille. He was unable to turn the tide as Los Blancos were defeated 1-0.
Now, French manager Didier Deschamps has omitted him from the Nations League side. It is unknown whether Deschamps is simply avoiding taking a player who may not be back to full fitness, or if Real Madrid / Mbappe himself have requested not to join up with the rest of the national team.
Two of Mbappe’s Real Madrid teammates, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, did receive a call-up.
So far this season, Mbappe has scored seven goals in 10 games for his new club.
