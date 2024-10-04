Kylian Mbappe left out of France's squad for upcoming Nations League matches

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

French superstar Kylian Mbappe has been controversially left out of France’s Nations League squad.

The French attacker, 25, will not play a part in his country’s upcoming matches against Israel and Belgium, which will take place later this month. Mbappe signed for Real Madrid in the summer after making a name for himself at PSG.

It comes after the Frenchman suffered an injury scare last month in a 3-2 win against Deportivo Alves. Initial assessments showed he had injured his hamstring and was expected to be out for three weeks.

Mbappe has scored seven goals in 10 games for Real Madrid. | AFP via Getty Images

However, the winger made a cameo appearance in the Champions League this week, playing 33 minutes against French outfit Lille. He was unable to turn the tide as Los Blancos were defeated 1-0.

Now, French manager Didier Deschamps has omitted him from the Nations League side. It is unknown whether Deschamps is simply avoiding taking a player who may not be back to full fitness, or if Real Madrid / Mbappe himself have requested not to join up with the rest of the national team.

Two of Mbappe’s Real Madrid teammates, Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga, did receive a call-up.

So far this season, Mbappe has scored seven goals in 10 games for his new club.