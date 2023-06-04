Six teams are still at risk of the drop in La Liga including Valencia, Celta Vigo and Valladolid

The La Liga season is set to come to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday.

Barcelona have been confirmed as champions but there is plenty to play for at the bottom of the table. Former champions Valencia are at risk of the drop as six teams are still at risk of going down.

Advertisement

Advertisement

ITV have been showing live games from La Liga during the season - but will they be featuring action from the final day? Here is all you need to know:

How to watch La Liga in the UK?

ITV announced a huge deal in 2022 allowing the broadcaster to show select matches from La Liga across three seasons. It includes the current season and runs until the 2024/2025 season.

The channel announced it will broadcast 10 games a season. However the final day action from La Liga 2022/2023 season has not been selected for coverage.

But ITV is not the only way to watch the action from La Liga in the UK. Viaplay and LaLigaTV will be broadcasting action from the final day - but both require subscriptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An annual subscription for ViaPlay costs £11.99 per month - or a monthly subscription is £14.99 for ViaPlay Sports 1 and 2 and ViaPlay Xtra. ViaPlay channels are available for subscribers on Virgin and Sky boxes.

What time is kick-off on final day?

Unlike in the Premier League, the fixtures will not all kick-off at the same time on the final day of La Liga. The kick-offs will be staggered with half of the games kicking-off at 5.30pm (GMT) and the rest at 8pm (GMT).

However all of the teams caught in the relegation battle will see their matches kick-off at the later time of 8pm.

Which teams can be relegated?

Elche and Espanyol are already down - having 24 points and 36 points respectively. It means that just one relegation spot is left to be decided.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Valladolid currently occupy 18th place in the table - but as many as six teams could still be relegated.

18 - Valladolid- 39 points

17- Celta Vigo - 40 points

16 - Almeria - 40 points

15 - Getafe - 41 points

14 - Valencia - 41 points

13 - Cadiz - 41 points

If the teams finish level on points the league position is decided not by goal difference but instead La Liga uses a head-to-head record system to denote positions. Valladoid are left requiring a win and hope that the teams above them drop points.

Which La Liga games are availbale to watch in UK?

ViaPlay will be showing the following fixtures:

5.30pm kick-offs

ViaPlay Sports 1 - Real Madrid vs Athletic Bilbao

ViaPlay Sports 2 - Real Sociedad vs Sevilla

ViaPlay Xtra - Osasuna vs Girona

8pm kick-offs