The blonde ex of former West Ham star Dimitri Payet who accuses him of shocking abuse has baffled fans by becoming an OnlyFans performer as his trial is about to open.

Brazilian lawyer Larissa Natalya Ferrari, 28, says she was subjected to horrifying sexual and psychological abuse by the married player during their six-month affair.

Judges at Rio de Janeiro's VII Court of Domestic and Family Violence Against Women officially sanctioned Payet's upcoming trial at a hearing on July 25.

Now it has emerged that Larissa has turned to adult platforms like OnlyFans and Privacy telling her 220,000 followers: "I gave in to temptation."

Larissa Ferrari poses in undated photo. She said she joins adult platforms. Note: Private photo. (Newsflash/NX) | Newsflash/NX

One sizzling image leaving nothing to the imagination shows her dressed in nothing but a sheer black fishnet body stocking.

Some horrified fans urged her to pull out with one warning: "Come on, Larissa, don't do that. Think about your children."

But Larissa said she needed the work to pay her bills.

Larissa Ferrari reported violence against Dimitri Payet | @larissaferrarif/Newsflash/NX

She said: "I opened the Privacy because, like everyone else I need to pay my bills. After everything that Dimitri did to me I couldn’t get back to work because I was using a a lot of controlled medication. I had my hands tied."

She added: "But at least it’s a lawful activity. I need to pay for psychiatrists, psychologists, medicine, personal bills and everything for my children. But I'm not ashamed. I think it’s fair, I’m not stealing from anyone!”

Payet is now facing trial accused of physical and emotional abuse of Larissa during their fling, which ended five months ago.

Larissa says the 38-year-old ex-France midfielder had forced her to make degrading films, drink her own urine and water from the lavatory and lick the floor clean. Then to "prove her love" she had to take part in a fake wedding and wear a ring, she told prosecutors.

Larissa Ferrari and Dimitri Payet | Newsflash/NX

Prosecutors are likely to produce grim photographs of bruising all over Larissa's body which she says were caused by Payet. The trial will hear medical evidence that the player knew of Larissa's vulnerable emotional state and played on it to get her "to obey".

Payet is said to have told Brazilian police everything between him and Larissa was consensual.

But she told police: "During sex, he started to hit me, step on my face, my body. I was afraid to say anything because I knew it was a punishment for my mistakes and if I didn't accept the punishment, I could lose him. So, yeah, I ended up accepting it."

Story: NewsX