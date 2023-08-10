England forward Lauren James was sent off in the game vs Nigeria for a stamp on Michelle Alozie.

England's Lauren James (right) is shown a yellow card before her red card by referee Melissa Borjas in the Round of 16 match against Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA

There were fears that the 21-year-old Chelsea player would be out of the rest of the tournament with some feeling James might be handed a three game ban for violent conduct.

However, those fears have been allayed and James will be available for the FIFA World Cup final if the Lionesses are able to navigate their way there. They face Colombia in the quarter finals of the competition on Saturday.

The Blues star had been in phenomenal form at the tournament, scoring three goals and assisting a further three, but found herself frustrated by Nigeria full back Michelle Alozie in Monday's last 16 clash and was dismissed after stamping on the player in the 87th minute.

England would still progress after a nail biting penalty shoot out but James took to social media site Twitter to make an apology to her opponent, writing: “All my love and respect to you. I am sorry for what happened. Also, for our England fans and my team mates, playing with and for you is my greatest honour and I promise to learn from my experience.”