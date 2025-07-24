Leeds United have struck a deal to sign a new goalkeeper - with a medical already in the calendar.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lucas Perri is on the verge of joining the newly-promoted side from Ligue 1 giants Lyon, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old Brazilian is set to become the club’s seventh signing of the summer, joining Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff, and Lukas Nmecha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perri’s arrival signals a shift in the goalkeeper ranks at Elland Road, with Illan Meslier expected to move on.

Meslier lost his starting spot to Karl Darlow during the Championship run-in, and speculation about his future has been building for months.

Posting on X, Romano said: “Leeds United have agreed deal in principle with OL for goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

“Medical tests booked and formal steps to follow, as Fabrice Hawkins reported. Deal in place to join.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perri made 49 appearances for Lyon last season, including Europa League outings, after joining from Botafogo.

He previously spent a brief loan stint at Crystal Palace in 2019 but didn’t feature for the Eagles.