Leeds United 'agree deal' for new goalkeeper as Illan Meslier set to become a benchwarmer
Lucas Perri is on the verge of joining the newly-promoted side from Ligue 1 giants Lyon, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.
The 27-year-old Brazilian is set to become the club’s seventh signing of the summer, joining Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Gabriel Gudmundsson, Anton Stach, Sean Longstaff, and Lukas Nmecha.
Perri’s arrival signals a shift in the goalkeeper ranks at Elland Road, with Illan Meslier expected to move on.
Meslier lost his starting spot to Karl Darlow during the Championship run-in, and speculation about his future has been building for months.
Posting on X, Romano said: “Leeds United have agreed deal in principle with OL for goalkeeper Lucas Perri.
“Medical tests booked and formal steps to follow, as Fabrice Hawkins reported. Deal in place to join.”
Perri made 49 appearances for Lyon last season, including Europa League outings, after joining from Botafogo.
He previously spent a brief loan stint at Crystal Palace in 2019 but didn’t feature for the Eagles.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.