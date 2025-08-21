A winger who has just signed for a Premier League club says he is “really excited” to make an impact in England’s top flight.

The 25-year-old joins on a four-year deal after Leeds’ promotion from the Championship.

Okafor said: “As a kid, I dreamed of playing in the Premier League. That’s why for me it was quite an easy decision.

“My football suits the Premier League so this is like a dream come true. I can’t wait to step on the field.”

Okafor, who previously played for Basel and RB Salzburg, joined Milan in 2023 but struggled to cement a starting role, scoring seven goals in 54 appearances before ending last season on loan at Napoli.

He has been used across the front line but most often on the left wing, according to Opta, which shows he spends much of his time high and wide.

Despite flashes of promise - including 25 goals in 71 Swiss league games earlier in his career - consistency has eluded him so far.

Leeds will banking on his potential to thrive in the Premier League’s pace and intensity, which could see him link up with fellow new signing Dominic Calvert-Lewin upfront.

Okafor added: “I heard that the Premier League is the best league in the world, it’s so intense. I have loads of friends that played there.

“I’m really, really excited.”