Leeds United 'ready' to sign ex-Aston Villa star who is struggling at Southampton
For a long time, the Whites have been interested in signing the 23-year-old striker, but Southampton are apparently hesitant to let him leave mid-season.
Southampton’s current stance suggests they are unwilling to approve an exit for the 23-year-old in January. However, if that changes at the end of the season, Leeds are prepared to act quickly to secure the former Aston Villa player, who has struggled for consistent playing time under Ivan Juric.
Archer has made just one start in Southampton’s last eight Premier League matches and has now gone over three months without a league goal, his last coming against Leicester City in October.
Despite his recent struggles, Archer remains Southampton’s top scorer this season, having netted five times in 25 appearances across all competitions. He joined the club in August on a four-year contract and was one of their most expensive summer signings, costing £15m - only Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Aaron Ramsdale, and Flynn Downes commanded higher fees.
Meanwhile, Leeds have yet to bring in any new players during the January transfer window and are set to miss out on another target, as Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer is also unlikely to join the club this month.
With their focus on securing promotion, Leeds are expected to have a quiet transfer window and could instead reserve their funds for summer reinforcements ahead of a potential return to the Premier League.
