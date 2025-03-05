Lewis Hall injury: Newcastle United defender ruled out as he "undergoes surgery" on his foot
The Newcastle defender has been sidelined by a foot injury, but fans were hopeful that he might soon return.
However, these hopes have since been dashed, with the club confirming that Hall will miss the rest of the season while he recovers from surgery. The 20-year-old has become a key part of Eddie Howe’s side, making 34 appearances in all competitions so far this season.
A statement posted by the club on social media said: “Lewis Hall will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season after sustaining an injury to a bone in his foot.
“Following a scan and advice from a specialist, Lewis will undergo surgery before a period of rehabilitation with the club’s medical team. Wishing you all the very best for your surgery and recovery, Lewis.”
The news could not come at a worse time for Newcastle, who are gearing up to play Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final next weekend (March 16). In their recent Premier League clash, the Magpies were beaten 1-0 by Arne Slot’s men. They will also play without forward Anthony Gordon, who is suspended after his red card against Brighton in the FA Cup - which Newcastle are not appealing.
Versatile full-back Tino Livramento could shift across to left-back to cover for Hall, providing that Kieran Trippier is fit.
