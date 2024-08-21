Liverpool 'accept bids' for defender as Crystal Palace look to sign Bundesliga star

Sepp Van den Berg could soon leave Liverpool. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

A Liverpool player could soon leave the club after they accepted bids for his signature.

Less than ten days remain of the 2024 summer transfer window. It has not been the most eventful window of the modern era, but there is still plenty of time for teams to make their marquee signing of the summer - what is happening in the rumour mill today?

Liverpool have accepted two offers for one of their defenders - one of which came from a club in the Premier League. In the meantime, Crystal Palace are looking to snap up a defender of their own, having put forth an offer for a Wolfsburg ace. Can the Eagles land their man?

Liverpool ‘accept’ offers for Sepp Van den Berg

Liverpool defender Sepp Van den Berg looks set for an exit from the club - according to a recent report from Dutch outlet De Telegraaf, the Reds have accepted bids of £25 million from both Brentford and 2023/24 Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

Previously, Feyenoord and PSV had been interested in a move for the player, but neither could meet Liverpool’s asking price. Now, all that remains is for Van den Berg to accept personal contract terms - it is unclear which of the two clubs he will choose at this stage.

Crystal Palace chasing deal to sign Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix

Crystal Palace have lost one of their key defenders, Joachim Andersen, to Fulham - with Marc Guehi also being linked with several top clubs, they need to bring in central defenders. They have identified one - Wolfsburg’s Maxence Lacroix.

This is according to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote: “Crystal Palace submit opening bid to sign Maxence Lacroix from Wolfsburg. Understand CPFC proposal is worth £12m fixed fee plus £2m add-ons. Lacroix wants to leave Wolfsburg and has only one year left on his contract, while Glasner considers him among top targets.”