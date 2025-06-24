Liverpool and Arsenal are both looking to bolster their attacking options by signing a Champions League winner.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta are respectively keen on signing new forwards this summer, after the two clubs went head-to-head for the Premier League title in the past season.

The player in question is apparently reluctant to move - and there is another massive obstacle for the English giants to overcome too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to TBR Football, both Liverpool and Arsenal have made enquiries to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for winger Bradley Barcola. On his way to lifting the Champions League with the Ligue 1 oufit, he scored 21 goals and bagged 21 assists in 60 games across all competitions last season.

While usually playing at left-wing, he is capable of playing anywhere along the attacking line - although his preferred position is where both clubs would likely want to play him.

Liverpool have been almost entirely reliant on Mohamed Salah and Luiz Diaz on the wings; Barcola could add some more depth to their attack, with his driving runs and willingness to take on defenders.

For Arsenal, he would slot more directly into the starting XI, especially after left-winger Gabriel Martinelli struggled over the past 12 months.

Barcola, 22, is not keen on a move at the moment, and PSG themselves do not wish to sell him either - seeing the Frenchman as a key part of their long-term plans.