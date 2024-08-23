Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool boss Arne Slot is evaluating his options amid rumours that one of his defenders could be on their way out the door.

Uncertainty remains around the future of Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who has fallen down the pecking order at Anfield over the past season, with Jarell Quansah becoming the first choice centre-back partnering Virgil van Dijk, closely followed by Ibrahima Konate. The Englishman could leave before the transfer window closes next Friday (August 30) which has forced Arne Slot to develop contingency plans.

Slot and the Reds got the season off to a solid start with a 2-0 victory against newly-promoted Ipswich Town last weekend. But Liverpool have not signed a single player all summer - and are the only team of 132 in Europe’s top seven leagues not to add anyone to their books.

Joe Gomez could leave Liverpool before the transfer window closes. | Getty Images

If Gomez does walk out of Anfield, Slot will be keen to get a replacement in - and according to GiveMeSport, he already has a few players on his shortlist, including a Chelsea player who has wound up ostracised from the squad under new manager Enzo Maresca.

The publication has claimed that Slot is looking at Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapie, RB Leipzig’s Mohamed Simakan and Chelsea’s Levi Colwill as potential replacements. Hincapie won the Bundesliga with Leverkusen last season under the management of ex-Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso, and Simakan has developed a reputation as a no-nonsense, hard tacking defender.

But Liverpool do look set to sign at least one player this transfer window, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Reds have almost completed their deal for Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili. In his Caught Offside column he said: “For Liverpool, the story of the day is still Giorgi Mamardashvili, because they are closing in on the signing. Let me say that there is an agreement on the fee between Liverpool and Valencia, €35m plus a loan clause.

“So, the contract is okay but there is still work to do between the two clubs on the payment terms and deal structure. Remember that this deal is for summer 2025 so Mamardashvili will sign for Liverpool now and stay at Valencia on loan for one season.”