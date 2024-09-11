Harvey Elliott is set for a spell on the sidelines. | Getty Images

A Liverpool star is facing a period out of action with a fractured foot while a Chelsea youngster looks set for a spell on loan.

The international break is coming to an end, following England’s 2-0 win over Finland over new manager Lee Carsley. With the Premier League due to return this weekend, let’s take a look at what is circulating in the rumour mill today.

A young Liverpool star will miss out on their next few games with a foot injury - in the meantime, Chelsea are set to ship one of their many youngster out on loan to a club in Greece.

Harvey Elliott out injured ‘until November’ with fractured foot

Liverpool starboy Harvey Elliott is set for at least a month on the treatment table after he suffered a fractured foot during international duty with England U21s, according to a recent report from The Times.

As a result, Elliott was forced to leave the squad. He has struggled for game time at Liverpool this season - he has yet to be part of their starting XI in the Premier League, being relegated to substitute appearances under new head coach Arne Slot. His time will come - but he may have to wait for it longer than he anticipated.

David Datro Fofana set to join AEK Athens on loan from Chelsea

Chelsea are set to ship out one of their most talented youngsters, David Datro Fofana, out on loan to AEK Athens in the Greek Super League until the end of the 2024/25 season - the deal will also include an option to buy clause upon its conclusion.

This is according to a report from Fabrizio Romano, who wrote on his official X (formerly Twitter) page: “David Datro Fofana leaves Chelsea to join AEK Athens on loan deal, agreement reached. It also includes a buy option clause for £20m not mandatory, up to AEK in June 2025 to decide about it. Fofana has accepted, paperwork time now.”