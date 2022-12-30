Everything you need to know about Liverpool vs Leicester

Liverpool look to be finally picking up some consistency this season after making it three consecutive Premier League wins as they beat Aston Villa on Boxing Day. Meanwhile, Leicester City are desperate to bounce back from a 3-0 thrashing by Newcastle United and have won their last three games on the road - scoring eight goals and conceding zero.

The two teams will now meet in their final match of 2022 at Anfield, where Liverpool have struggled to maintain their spectacular home record. Tonight’s clash will be the fifth time Brendan Rodgers has returned to Anfield since joining Leicester in 2019 but has only managed a single point since.

Despite the Reds’ difficult start to the campaign, they could finish the year in the Premier League’s top six and could go within a point of Manchester United if they can claim a victory tonight. Meanwhile, a win for the visitors could take them into the top half of the table.

Here’s everything you need to know about Liverpool vs Leicester...

When is Liverpool vs Leicester?

Liverpool vs Leicester is one of two Premier League matches taking place tonight (Friday December 30), as well as West Ham’s clash with Brentford. The match on Merseyside is scheduled to kick off at 8pm and will see a sell-out crowd visit Anfield once again.

Is Liverpool vs Leicester on TV?

Liverpool vs Leicester has been chosen to be televised tonight and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, while Sky customers can stream the match via Sky Go. Coverage of the meeting will begin at 7pm.

For those who can’t watch the match live, highlights will be available on Match of the Day from 10pm on Saturday December 31. It can also be streamed via BBC iPlayer and the BBC iPlayer app.

Team news

Liverpool

Liverpool could welcome back Ibrahima Konate tonight in what would be his first appearance since losing the World Cup final to Argentina earlier this month. Jurgen Klopp has no fresh injury concerns and will remain without Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones and James Milner who all missed out on their Boxing Day trip to Aston Villa. Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Arthur Melo are all still sidelined, while Cody Gakpo won’t be available to make his debut until the New Year.

Leicester

Leicester City look to be without Dennis Praet who was forced off against Newcastle United after only 17 minutes and will join Ryan Bertrand, Ricardo Pereira, James Justin, Jonny Evans and James Maddison. The Belgian’s absence will leave Ayoze Perez and Marc Albrighton vying for a place in the starting line-up.

Liverpool predicted line-up: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Elliott; Salah, Nunez, Carvalho

