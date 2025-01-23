Jarell Quansah admits it has been a tough season for him at Liverpool. | Getty Images

Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah has admitted it has been a difficult season for him.

The 21-year-old experienced a harsh start to the campaign when he was substituted at half-time of the Reds’ season-opener at Ipswich in August after head coach Arne Slot felt he was losing too many duels against Liam Delap.

As a result he lost his place to Ibrahima Konate and of the six starts he has made in 11 appearances since, five have been in domestic cup competitions. A hamstring injury to Joe Gomez, and Konate’s revelation on the eve of Tuesday’s Champions League game at home to Lille that he was playing with the aid of pain-killers as he recovers from a knee problem, meant Quansah started his first Champions League match alongside Virgil van Dijk.

It is likely Konate will return for the visit of Ipswich on Saturday so Quansah will not get the chance to exorcise his ghosts against the Premier League strugglers but he knows that is all part of his education.

“Every game is a learning process for myself. I am not getting too down if I make a mistake or two,” he said. “I just know I need to learn. It is going to be a long career for myself hopefully. Temperament is the most important thing for me or any young centre-back. Learn off the players around me.”

Because of the progress he made in his breakthrough last season there was a greater expectation on Quansah and, despite starting as first choice in the opening match, it was always likely he would drop down the pecking order. However, the manner of his withdrawal and subsequent limited playing time in big matches – his only other start came in last month’s 3-3 draw at Newcastle – has resulted in a period of readjustment.

“I am not going to sit here and say it’s easy. It is always tough,” he added. “But it is all about how you prepare, putting yourself in the best mind frame and physical condition.

“It is not easy when you are not in the team but you need to do everything you can for the team. Keep pushing. I am always looking at my game whether I play good or bad. I am not going to be the finished article yet. I am my harshest critic, I have always said that.

“But whether I play good or bad, I will criticise myself. When I play my best games, that is probably when I have been the harshest on myself.”

Quansah is fortunate that he not only has players of the calibre and experience of Van Dijk, Konate and Gomez around him but also there is former Ajax and Netherlands centre-back John Heitinga on the coaching staff.

“I can always lean into him. He is an established centre-back with a great career so I can always pick his brains,” Quansah added. “He often comes to me too. Maybe I am trying to do stuff by myself but he will come to me and show me clips, help me find a positive mindset for any game I play in.

“And if I take a little bit of their [his fellow defenders’] games it will put me in a great position. They keep me hungry and want to keep pushing for whatever it may be. I am happy they are willing to invest time in me as well.”