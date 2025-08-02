A Liverpool player who desperately wants to leave Anfield could soon be offered a way out.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been widely reported that winger Federico Chiesa is unhappy with life at the Premier League champions, having struggled to settle after his £12.5m move last summer.

The Italian is pining for a move back to his homeland, but would have to take a serious paycut to make that switch possible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, a couple of other options have emerged - although both of these would mean that Chiesa, 27, stays in the UK.

According to the Sun, both Fulham and Celtic are weighing up moves for the Italian winger. These would be loan moves, rather than permanent deals.

It comes as Chiesa is left out of Arne Slot’s side for Liverpool’s pre-season tour, which has seen them take on the likes of AC Milan and Stoke City, with a game against Athletic Club on Monday, August 4.

Chiesa will be falling down the pecking order at Anfield this summer, following the arrivals of both Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike; despite the deparure of Luis Diaz and death of Diogo Jota, he will likely still struggle to break into the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at the end of last season, Chiesa said: “ I arrived in Liverpool on August 26 and found myself catapulted to another planet, with other teammates, without having trained with them, but with a trainer, no friendlies, nothing.

“In the autumn Liverpool were going three times as fast as the others, an incredible intensity.

“Up until the match against PSG, Liverpool was ahead of everyone, in the semi-final of Carabao and among the favourites in the Champions League, which PSG won. Could I start to discuss the choices of Slot who has always been very respectful towards me, as well as the club?”