Liverpool will travel to Wolves for their FA Cup third round replay fixture.

Wolves and Liverpool will meet once again in the FA Cup after the two sides drew 2-2 at Anfield on 7 January. Liverpool had been hoping to progress to their fourth round of the FA Cup without having to face a replay, but Hwang Hee-Chan’s goal for the Wolves cancelled out strikes from Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez.

Both Liverpool and Wolves have struggled severely for form this season and the Reds recently suffered further embarrassment when they lost 3-0 to Brentford on 14 January.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp will now hope to his team can finally find a win in order to reach the fourth round of the FA competition.

Speaking ahead of the match, Jurgen Klopp said: “We go as strong as we can. Not all players who played the last game are available now, for different reasons. We will make changes, that’s clear. We need fresh legs. We have to make decisions about the lineup and we will.”

Advertisement

The winner of the match will face Brighton and Hove Albion in the fourth round of the fixture which will take place between Friday 27 January and Monday 30 January.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Wolves vs Liverpool FA Cup replay...

Advertisement

Diego Costa is expected to return to action against Liverpool this evening

When is Wolves vs Liverpool?

The two sides will play their replay match on Tuesday 17 January 2023. The match kicks off at 7.45pm GMT and will be played at Molineux Stadium.

There are still tickets available to purchase and cost from £10. Go to the Wolves website to find out more information on potential availability.

Advertisement

How to watch Wolves vs Liverpool

The FA Cup replay is set to eb shown live on BBC One in the UK. Coverage of the match will begin at 7.30pm and fans who are unable to watch on TV can stream the match on BBC’s streaming service, BBC iPlayer. Fans will need to sign up for a free account in order to sign in.

Advertisement

Once the match has finished, the BBC will then provide highlights on their YouTube channel, as will the Emirates FA Cup YouTube channel.

Team news

The two sides have met on 111 occasions with Liverpool winning on 57 occasions and losing on 36 occasions.

Advertisement

Darwin Nunez is still set to be a doubt for the upcoming fixture due to a hamstring injury. During a press conference, the Reds coach said “Darwin is very close but it’s Monday and tomorrow’s the game. He’s very close.”

Nunez could join Roberto Firmino, Virigl van Dijk, Arthur Melo, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz who are all still on the sidelines with respective injuries. Klopp however did say: “Milly (James Milner) and Stefan (Bajcetic) trained fully. Milly was on the bench and Stefan is now available again.”

Advertisement