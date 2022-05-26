Liverpool’s last starting XI to beat Real Madrid and where they are now

Here is how Liverpool’s team looked when they last beat Real Madrid.

Liverpool and Real Madrid are set to face off this weekend as the long awaited 2022 Champions League Final takes place in Paris.

The two teams have plenty of history between them after Los Blancos’ dramatic victory over the Reds four years ago, with Mohamed Salah making his desperation to seek revenge over them clear following their semi-final win over Villarreal.

Despite regular appearances in Europe for both clubs, they have only met eight times and Liverpool have failed to beat them in their last five.

Other than a 0-0 stalemate in last season’s quarter-finals, the Merseyside club had lost all four matches prior to that - scoring only two goals.

Their last victory over the La Liga giants came on 10th March 2009 in the Champions League Round of 16.

The 4-0 thrashing was only the third time they had faced off and was also their third successive win.

Fernando Torres opened the scoring for Liverpool early on, before Steven Gerrard’s penalty made it 2-0 at half-time.

A second from Steven Gerrard and a late goal from substitute Andrea Dossena confirmed a 5-0 victory on aggregate for Rafa Benitez’s side.

Following a dramatic two legged win for Liverpool, they were knocked out by Chelsea in the quarter-finals.

As the Reds look to beat Real Madrid for the first time in 13 years, we take a look back at the team that last managed it and where they are now...

1. Pepe Reina Reina continued his regular role in Liverpool’s starting line-up, half way through his time on Merseyside. The 39-year-old now plays for Lazio.

2. Alvaro Arbeloa Arbeloa featured in the 4-0 win over his former team and went onto rejoin Los Blancos four months later. The defender joined their backroom staff in 2020.

3. Martin Skrtel The Real Madrid victory came in Skrtel’s first season with Liverpool before he went onto remain with the club until 2016. The 37-year-old announced his retirement this month due to health concerns.

4. Jamie Carragher The former defender has featured in all three of Liverpool’s wins over Real Madrid (May 1981, February 2009, March 2009). Carragher is now well known for his Sky Sports punditry alongside Gary Neville.