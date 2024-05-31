Manchester City have handed one of their players a transfer ‘ultimatum’ as one of Aston Villa’s star men is in the sights of a top European club.

The 2024 summer transfer window is due to open on June 14 - as things stand, it is just over two weeks away. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest transfer rumours in the Premier League today.

Manchester City hand Ederson transfer ‘ultimatum’ amid Saudi Pro League speculation

There has been much speculation linking Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson with a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad - if he wishes to pursue the move, he will need to submit an official transfer request.

This is according to a report from the Daily Star. Ederson is thought to be ‘considering’ a move to Al Ittihad. He feels he has won all he can at City and is pining for a new challenge - as things stand, it remains to be seen if he will make the jump or not.

Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz targeted by Juventus

Douglas Luiz was a sensation at the heart of Aston Villa’s midfield in the 2023/24 season, scoring nine goals and notching up five assists along the way en route to their impressive fourth-place Premier League finish.

Clearly, Serie A giants Juventus have taken noticed of this - according to a recent report from CalcioMercato, they are seeking replacements for Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman could leave the Old Lady in the summer transfer window - as such, they want to be prepared for this potential eventuality.

