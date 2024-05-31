Man City ace handed transfer 'ultimatum' as Aston Villa star targeted by major European club
The 2024 summer transfer window is due to open on June 14 - as things stand, it is just over two weeks away. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest transfer rumours in the Premier League today.
Manchester City have handed one of their star players a transfer ‘ultimatum’ - meanwhile, an Aston Villa ace is thought to be the subject of interest from a top club in Serie A.
Manchester City hand Ederson transfer ‘ultimatum’ amid Saudi Pro League speculation
There has been much speculation linking Manchester City shot-stopper Ederson with a move to Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ittihad - if he wishes to pursue the move, he will need to submit an official transfer request.
This is according to a report from the Daily Star. Ederson is thought to be ‘considering’ a move to Al Ittihad. He feels he has won all he can at City and is pining for a new challenge - as things stand, it remains to be seen if he will make the jump or not.
Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz targeted by Juventus
Douglas Luiz was a sensation at the heart of Aston Villa’s midfield in the 2023/24 season, scoring nine goals and notching up five assists along the way en route to their impressive fourth-place Premier League finish.
Clearly, Serie A giants Juventus have taken noticed of this - according to a recent report from CalcioMercato, they are seeking replacements for Adrien Rabiot. The Frenchman could leave the Old Lady in the summer transfer window - as such, they want to be prepared for this potential eventuality.