Manchester United will host Sevilla in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals 2023. How to watch on UK TV

Manchester United are still on course to lift potentially three trophies by the end of this season. They ended their six-year drought with the EFL Cup in February and will prepare to take on Brighton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup next weekend.

They may well be out of the running in the Premier League but Erik ten Hag will hope to guide United back to the top flight UEFA competition next year with either a top four league finish or, hopefully, a Europa League win. However, standing in their way is a team who has won the Europa League six times. Sevilla are also one of just two sides to have retained their title, doing so in 2006 and 2006 and 2014, 2015, and 2016.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There is no shying away from the fact that the La Liga club has had a disappointing domestic year, currently sitting just five points clear of the relegation zone in 13th place, but with their competition record as strong as it is, United will have a fierce game on their hands.

Here is all you need to know ahead of Man United and Sevilla’s quarter-final first leg...

When is Man United vs Sevilla?

The two sides will meet later today, Thursday 13 April, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. This first leg will be played at Manchester’s Old Trafford with the Red Devils’ website indicating that all tickets are sold out.

Anthony Martial celebrates scoring against Everon on Saturday

How to watch Man United vs Sevilla

The quarter-final first leg will be available to watch on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate in the UK. Fans can subscribe to BT Sport for £29.99/month. The match can also be live streamed through the BT Sport website or app. Coverage is set to start an hour before kick-off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For those without BT Sport, BBC Radio 5 Live will have all the coverage for listeners to tune in to.

Head-to-Head

In UEFA competitions, the two sides have met on three occasions with Sevilla coming out on top twice and the first meet ending in a draw. They have played two Champions League fixtures and one Europa League fixture with their last meeting taking place in August 2020 and ending 2-1 in favour of the Spanish La Liga side.

In their last Europa League fixtures, the Red Devils have won five and drawn one while Sevilla have won two and lost two. United also have the edge with their recent form across all competitions with four wins, one draw and one loss from their last six while Sevilla have won three, lost three and drawn one.

Team news

The biggest news for Erik ten Hag’s side is that United will be without Marcus Rashford. The striker picked up a groin problem during Saturday’s clash against Everton. In a recent statement, the Red Devils said Rashford will be missing for ‘a few games’.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luke Shaw, Donny van de Beek, Tom Heaton and Alejandro Garnacho will also all be out of the picture, with Shaw recently picking up a hamstring issue. However, ten Hag will be boosted by the return of Casemiro as the Brazilian is now available to play in Europe and the weekend’s win at Everton also saw the return of Christian Eriksen.

Anthony Martial also appeared off the bench in United’s last two games and may well act as Rashford’s replacement while Brazil’s Fred could well come in to replace Scott McTominay who suffered an injury in training.