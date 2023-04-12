The UK and Ireland have submitted their final bids to host the Euro 2028 jointly with ten stadiums announced as potential host venues.

The bid dossier is said to set out “clear and compelling vision” for the tournament, and the slogan is: “Football for all. Football for good. Football for the future.” The bid is also placing sustainability and good governance practice as top priorities, with a proposed match schedule reducing emissions as well as an adherence to UEFA’s major event human rights principles to ensure an inclusive, discrimination-free and equal work environment for colleagues and volunteers.

England hosted the Championships in 1996, but this would mark the first time that Wales, England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Ireland have all come together to host the competition.

Which cities would host?

In the bid, there are ten proposed grounds:

Wembley Stadium - London

National Stadium of Wales - Cardiff

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London

City of Manchester Stadium - Manchester

Everton Stadium - Liverpool

St James’ Park - Newcastle

Villa Park - Birmingham

Hampden - glasgow

Dublin Arena - Dublin

Casement Park - Belfast

Manchester United’s Old Trafford, Croke Park in Dublin, the Stadium of Light in Sunderland and London Stadium, which had all featured on an original, longer, list, all failed to make the final cut.

Dublin Arena has been nominated as a host stadium for Euro 2028

A club statement from the Red Devils last week said: “Manchester United were pleased to put Old Trafford forward as a potential host of UEFA Euro 2028 matches and proud of the strong case we made.

“However, during follow-up discussions with the FA, it became clear that we were unable to provide the necessary certainty around the availability of Old Trafford due to potential redevelopment of the stadium.”

What’s been said?

The bid has said: “The UK and Ireland share a proud reputation as world-leading event destinations which have successfully staged some of the biggest global sporting tournaments - backed by strong government support.

“This includes the recent record-breaking UEFA Women’s Euros 2022. We are delighted that our government partners are fully committed to hosting UEFA Euro 2028. They have signed the relevant tournament guarantees and will ensure the event is fully supported. This will create a welcoming, exciting and safe football experience that players and fans will enjoy in every city and every game.”

Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, Lucy Frazer, said: “Our two countries would make a perfect location to host Euro 2028. We’ve got iconic stadiums, excellent infrastructure and perhaps the most important of all, we have some of the most passionate fans in the world. It will be a tournament defined by inclusivity, one where everyone is welcome, and one with a legacy that should inspire future generations.”

Who else has bid?

The UK and Ireland’s main bidding rival is Turkey. They are the only other nation to have confirmed interest in hosting the tournament. Russia had expressed interest in hosting, but UEFA declared the bid ineligible due to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

