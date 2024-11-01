Arsenal are said to be interested in signing a former Manchester City star.

Another scintillating weekend of Premier League action is just around the corner - before then, let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from around England’s top division.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for a £20-£30 million rated EFL youngster - meanwhile, Arsenal could look to sign a Bayern Munich star on a free transfer.

Sunderland slap ‘£20-30 million’ price tag on Manchester United target Chris Rigg

Manchester United have been credited with an interest in Sunderland wonderkid Chris Rigg. However, the Red Devils will be forced to part ways with a sum in the region of £20-£30 million to pry him from the Black Cats’ grasp, according to Football Insider.

United aren’t the only club in the race - teams such as Chelsea and Real Madrid are thought to be ‘monitoring’ the player. So far this season, Rigg has made 13 appearances in all competitions for Sunderland, scoring three goals along the way.

Arsenal are ‘interested’ in signing Leroy Sane

Arsenal could make waves by snapping up Bayern Munich ace Leroy Sane on a free transfer in the summer - and they have recently received a boost on this front, as Newcastle United have seemingly been ruled out of the running.

Writing in his Daily Briefing column, journalist Christian Flak wrote: “We talked before about Newcastle not being a concrete option for Leroy Sane because they’re not playing Champions League football at the moment. However, there are fresh rumours around Arsenal – we heard that Arsenal are interested. We should take this seriously!

“Already when he was playing at Manchester City, his family wasn’t feeling so happy in Manchester and always dreamed of potentially living in London. Arsenal, then, would fit perfectly within his and his family’s ideas. The first opportunity is getting a new contract at Bayern Munich but they’re not close and from January 1 he can of course sign wherever he wants.”