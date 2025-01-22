Manchester City accused of encouraging teenage star to break Real Valladolid contract

Juma Bah is wanted by Manchester City. | Getty Images

Manchester City have been accused of tapping up teenage defender Juma Bah by his club Real Valladolid.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Spanish side say the 18-year-old and his agent told them on Tuesday he would be unilaterally terminating his contract and that the player from Sierra Leone then failed to report for training on Wednesday morning.

Valladolid say City are “behind this decision” and “advised the player to take this route”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Valladolid said they were told by the Spanish football federation (RFEF) on Wednesday that the funds needed to activate the termination clause in Bah’s contract had been paid.

Juma Bah is wanted by Manchester City. | Getty Images

A statement from the Spanish top-flight club said they had been placed in a “defenceless position” by City and that they “reserve the right to resort to the appropriate legal and sporting jurisdictions to exercise [our] rights and defend [our] interests.

“The player’s intention, supposedly supported and guided by Manchester City and his agent, has caused great disappointment and indignation within Real Valladolid, who welcomed Juma Bah with open arms and gave him the opportunity of a lifetime,” the statement said.

Bah first moved to Valladolid from AIK Freetong in his home country last summer.