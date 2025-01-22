Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A round-up of the latest Premier League headlines - including updates from Manchester United and Manchester City

After seven and half years, 319 appearances and 16 trophies, Kyle Walker’s love affair with Manchester City has come to an end.

The right-back has accepted an offer to join AC Milan on loan until the end of the season and will seek to prove himself in a new league after impressive spells at both the Sky Blues and Tottenham Hotspur.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed the news with a post on X, which reads: “AC Milan have agreed a deal to sign Kyle Walker from Man City, here we go!

“Loan move with buy option clause not mandatory, salary covered by AC Milan with contract agreed.

“Travel and medical being planned.Manchester City’s captain ready for new chapter.”

Why is Kyle Walker leaving Manchester City?

Kyle Walker has been heavily linked with a move away from Manchester City for the last 18 months, but has decided he is now ready for a new chapter in a different league.

The 93-time England international, widely regarded as one of the best right-backs of the Premier League era, was close to joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, but ultimately signed a new contract at Manchester City until 2026 after successful discussions with Pep Guardiola.

The move instantly proved fruitful as Walker played a key part in guiding the Sky Blues to a record-breaking fourth consecutive league title. The Sheffield-born defender’s consistency and defensive awareness despite reaching his mid 30s earned him huge plaudits throughout the campaign.

However, this season he has struggled to make the same impact and he has been limited to just nine league starts, with the likes of Adama Traore, Amad Diallo, Viktor Gyokeres and Heung Min-Son all causing him immense problems defensively throughout the first half of the campaign.

Walker first expressed a desire to leave after Manchester City’s 8-0 win over Salford in the FA Cup, with Pep Guardiola informing reporters: "Two days ago, Kyle asked to explore the options to play abroad at the end of his career.

"In his [Walker's] mind, he would like to explore it, to go to another country, to play the last years [somewhere else] for many reasons.For that reason, I prefer playing other players whose mind is here."

AC Milan, who sit eighth in the table, will hope to benefit quickly from Walker’s arrival and will hope his elite experience can help inspire a turnaround in fortunes after a lacklustre first half of the campaign.

Marseille move for Marcus Rashford

Marcus Rashford’s future at Manchester United has been the dominant story of the January transfer window. The 27-year-old openly admitted in an interview with Henry Winter that he was seeking a ‘new challenge’ after falling down the pecking order at the club.

Rashford, who has been absent from the matchday squad for more than a month, has been linked with the likes of AC Milan, AS Monaco, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona in recent weeks.

But the latest club to express an interest are Marseille, who are coached by former Brighton boss and Red Devils managerial target Roberto de Zerbi.

Mail Sport understands that Marseille are hopeful of landing Rashford on loan until the end of the season in a move which would see the 27-year-old be reunited with a former Red Devils academy graduate in Mason Greenwood, who is currently the top scorer in Ligue 1 with 12 goals in 18 appearances.

However, the one stumbling block in the deal remains Rashford’s astronomical reported earnings of £315,000 per week which is considerably more than another Marseille player,with Adrien Rabiot reported to be the club’s highest earner at just north of £100,000 per week at present.