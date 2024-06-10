A Manchester City star could leave the club in the summer, as Everton eye up a replacement for one of their key players.

Euro 2024 is just around the corner - however, clubs in the Premier League are still looking towards next season, with the transfer window in mind. Who has been linked with a move today?

A Manchester City star could ask ‘to leave’ the club in the coming weeks - meanwhile, Everton are anticipating the sale of one of their top players, but they have a potential replacement in mind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

https://tbrfootball.com/everton-interested-in-signing-one-of-the-best-strikers-in-the-world-to-replace-dominic-calvert-lewin/

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bernardo Silva ‘wants to leave’ Manchester City in the summer transfer window

Fresh off Manchester City’s fourth Premier League title-winning campaign in a row, Sky Blues star Bernardo Silva is ‘expected’ to submit an official transfer request over the course of the transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.

Silva has been an important player for the Citizens ever since his arrival at the club, fulfilling a number of roles for Pep Guardiola’s men. Nevertheless, he seems hungry for a new challenge - City will demand a fee of £50 million for the Portuguese international’s services.

Everton seeking to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Tammy Abraham

Everton’s dire financial straits are well-documented at this point. To help ameliorate their woes off the pitch, they could look to sell star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer - and the Toffees already have a potential replacement in mind for the Sheffield United academy graduate.

According to TBR Football, Everton are interested in AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham and believe he could fill any gaps left behind by Calvert-Lewin. Bringing in Abraham carries an element of risk - he only played in 8 Serie A games last season, spending much of the campaign side-lined with a cruciate ligament problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad