Manchester City ace 'wants to leave' as Everton identify transfer replacement for star striker
Euro 2024 is just around the corner - however, clubs in the Premier League are still looking towards next season, with the transfer window in mind. Who has been linked with a move today?
A Manchester City star could ask ‘to leave’ the club in the coming weeks - meanwhile, Everton are anticipating the sale of one of their top players, but they have a potential replacement in mind.
Bernardo Silva ‘wants to leave’ Manchester City in the summer transfer window
Fresh off Manchester City’s fourth Premier League title-winning campaign in a row, Sky Blues star Bernardo Silva is ‘expected’ to submit an official transfer request over the course of the transfer window, according to a report from Football Insider.
Silva has been an important player for the Citizens ever since his arrival at the club, fulfilling a number of roles for Pep Guardiola’s men. Nevertheless, he seems hungry for a new challenge - City will demand a fee of £50 million for the Portuguese international’s services.
Everton seeking to replace Dominic Calvert-Lewin with Tammy Abraham
Everton’s dire financial straits are well-documented at this point. To help ameliorate their woes off the pitch, they could look to sell star striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the summer - and the Toffees already have a potential replacement in mind for the Sheffield United academy graduate.
According to TBR Football, Everton are interested in AS Roma’s Tammy Abraham and believe he could fill any gaps left behind by Calvert-Lewin. Bringing in Abraham carries an element of risk - he only played in 8 Serie A games last season, spending much of the campaign side-lined with a cruciate ligament problem.
They aren’t the only interested party in the equation, either - Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Newcastle United are also monitoring the player. Furthermore, the Blues will not look to snap him up on a permanent basis - instead, they will seek a loan deal.