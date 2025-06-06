Manchester City’s first attempt at securing a young French starlet has hit a brick wall.

According to reports, the Premier League giants have submitted an opening bid for 21-year-old attacker Rayan Cherki. The Lyon star has been with the Ligue 1 club since joining their academy at the age of 15.

He has been on the radar of Europe’s top teams ever since, and this season - having signed a contract extension - has relished in the best season of his career so far, with 12 goals and 20 assists in all competitions.

Capable of playing both in attacking midfield at right-wing, he is a solid option for both Man City and Liverpool, who are now in a race to secure his services.

According to Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Man City’s opening bid for the Frenchman has been rejected.

Posting on X, he said: “Lyon have rejected the first offer from Manchester City for Rayan Cherki.

“The second offer is now being prepared. Negotiations are ongoing.

“Cherki is waiting for an agreement between the clubs. Totally relaxed and fully focused on his match against Germany on Sunday.

“He could possibly be in the starting XI after his excellent performance against Spain.”