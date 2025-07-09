Manchester City are looking to add another attacking midfielder to their already impressive arsenal.

The Premier League giants have already been making moves to strengthen their midfield and attack, adding the likes of Tijjani Reijnders from AC Milan and Rayan Cherki from Lyon.

There is a bit of a hole left behind by Kevin de Bruyne, who departed the Etihad this summer at the end of his contract. The 34-year-old Belgian was a key part of manager Pep Guardiola’s system, and someone the Spanish gaffer is keen to replace.

According to early reports, this could involve raiding another high-flying Premier League club - one that is sadly losing its top players hand over fist.

Football Insider has claimed that Manchester City are considering a bid for Nottingham Forest’s attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White. The England international is valued at £43m, as per Transfermarkt, but it’s thought they could end up paying up to £50m for his services.

Posting on X, the sports outlet said: “Morgan Gibbs-White has agreed personal terms with Man City. The eight-time Premier League winners have been working on a deal for the 25-year-old playmaker behind the scenes.

“Discussion have already been held over terms and a framework agreement is in place on a contract.”

His departure would spell bad news for Nottingham Forest, who have already lost winger Anthony Elanga to Newcastle United in a deal worth £55m.

Gibbs-White played 38 times in all competitions for Forest last season, racking up seven goals and 10 assists.