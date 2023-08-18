Fresh from yet another trophy, Manchester City will now look ahead to their first fixture at the Etihad Stadium in the 2023/24 season.

Pep Guardiola’s side beat Sevilla to win the UEFA Super Cup following a tense penalty shoot-out. Goals from Cole Palmer and Youssef En-Nesyri meant all was even at the end of the 90 minutes with the Premier League champions finally edging to victory over the Spaniards with a 5-4 penalty shoot-out win.

They will return to the Premier League where they come up against the newest members of the Champions League, Newcastle. Both sides enjoyed phenomenal success last weekend with the Citizens beating newly promoted Burnley 3-0 and the Magpies defeating Aston Villa 5-1.

Guardiola, has, however made a subtle dig at the scheduling and said after the Super Cup win that his team will not be having a drop of alcohol despite the win, adding: “We’ll recover as much as possible because again, from Greece, thank you so much to the Premier League to let us play on Saturday and not on Sunday or Monday. Thank you so much.”

As Manchester City and Newcastle prepare for what is sure to be another tense battle, here is all you need to know about how to follow all the Premier League action.

When is Manchester City vs Newcastle?

The match will take place tomorrow, Saturday 19 August, with kick-off set for 8pm BST. City’s Etihad Stadium will be hosting the fixture with fans needing to acquire a Manchester City membership in order to purchase any remaining tickets.

How to watch Manchester City vs Newcastle

This fixture will be shown on BT (TNT) Sport with fans able to tune into the action on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Coverage will start at 7pm ahead of the 8pm kick-off.

Fans can purchase subscriptions for TNT Sports from £20, giving you access to Eurosport and discovery+ as well as all sport channels.

Head-to-head

The two clubs have met on 188 occasions in their history with Manchester City winning 75 games to Newcastle’s 72. Newcastle have not beaten City since January 2019 with Pep Guardiola’s squad winning seven of the nine subsequent fixtures, and drawing on the other two occasions.

Their last meeting came in March 2023 and the treble champions beat Newcastle 2-0.

Team news

Not long after the Champions League final appearance ended early, Kevin de Bruyne aggravated a previous hamstring problem during City’s recent win over Burnley and is now set to be on the sidelines for about three or four months to recover.

In City’s penalty shoot-out win over Sevilla, Bernardo Silva made an unexpected return following an illness and he is likely to be one of several alterations considered for tomorrow’s fixture.