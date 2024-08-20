Jadon Sancho could move to Chelsea in the summer. | Getty Images

Manchester United are waiting to see if Chelsea will make a bid for one of their players.

The 2024/25 season got off to a steady, if unspectacular start for fans of Manchester United. The Red Devils laboured to a hard-fought win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day - what is happening around Old Trafford today?

United are ‘expecting’ Chelsea to make an effort to sign one of their attacking players in the summer transfer window - additionally, Erik ten Hag’s men have pulled out of the race to sign a star player at Fenerbahce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester United ‘expecting’ Chelsea to make approach for Jadon Sancho

Manchester United believe Chelsea will put forth an official offer to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report from The Athletic. While the Blues already have plenty of exciting young wingers within their grasp, owner Todd Boehly’s desire to sign all of the world’s top attacking midfielders seemingly knows no bounds.

While certain reports have claimed that Sancho and Ten Hag are no longer at odds with each other, the Manchester City academy graduate nevertheless failed to make the matchday squad for United’s win over Wolves on Friday evening. They may have reconciled on a personal level - professionally, however, they may still not see eye to eye.

Manchester United pull out of bid to sign Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce

United’s search for full backs this summer has come to an end, according to a report from The Athletic - as such, this means they will no longer pursue a move for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu, despite previous beliefs to the contrary.

Kadioglu had an excellent season for the Turkish giants last season, making 51 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals along the way. Nevertheless, United have two excellent full backs in the form of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui - due to this, they are no longer a problematic pair of positions for them.