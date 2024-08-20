Manchester United 'expect' Chelsea approach for winger, Red Devils 'pull out' of race to sign Fenerbahce ace
The 2024/25 season got off to a steady, if unspectacular start for fans of Manchester United. The Red Devils laboured to a hard-fought win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on the opening day - what is happening around Old Trafford today?
United are ‘expecting’ Chelsea to make an effort to sign one of their attacking players in the summer transfer window - additionally, Erik ten Hag’s men have pulled out of the race to sign a star player at Fenerbahce.
Manchester United ‘expecting’ Chelsea to make approach for Jadon Sancho
Manchester United believe Chelsea will put forth an official offer to sign Jadon Sancho this summer, according to a report from The Athletic. While the Blues already have plenty of exciting young wingers within their grasp, owner Todd Boehly’s desire to sign all of the world’s top attacking midfielders seemingly knows no bounds.
While certain reports have claimed that Sancho and Ten Hag are no longer at odds with each other, the Manchester City academy graduate nevertheless failed to make the matchday squad for United’s win over Wolves on Friday evening. They may have reconciled on a personal level - professionally, however, they may still not see eye to eye.
Manchester United pull out of bid to sign Ferdi Kadioglu from Fenerbahce
United’s search for full backs this summer has come to an end, according to a report from The Athletic - as such, this means they will no longer pursue a move for Fenerbahce’s Ferdi Kadioglu, despite previous beliefs to the contrary.
Kadioglu had an excellent season for the Turkish giants last season, making 51 appearances in all competitions and scoring three goals along the way. Nevertheless, United have two excellent full backs in the form of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui - due to this, they are no longer a problematic pair of positions for them.