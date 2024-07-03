Manchester United could make a shocking move for Romelu Lukaku. | Getty Images

Manchester United could make a shocking move for a Chelsea flop in the summer transfer window.

Now that the last 16 of Euro 2024 is in the books, we will now look forward to the quarter finals of the competition. England are due to take on Switzerland on Saturday, July 6 - but before then, let’s take a look at all of the biggest transfer rumours around Manchester United today.

The Red Devils could launch a shocking bid for one of their former players who currently plies his trade for Chelsea - meanwhile, a rival has emerged in the race for another of their other transfer targets. But who is it?

Manchester United ‘plan’ to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Manchester United could shock the world in the coming weeks - a report from Football365 suggests that the Red Devils could make a highly surprising bid to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea over the course of the summer transfer window.

They aren’t the only interested party, however. Napoli have also been linked with a move for the Belgian superstar, but they will only make a move for him if Victor Osimhen leaves the club. Additionally, it is unclear how much money Chelsea will demand for the 31-year-old’s services.

United target Jean-Clair Todibo ‘turns down’ offer from West Ham United

OGC Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo is a player in the Red Devils’ sights - according to a recent report from French outlet L’Equipe, transfer rivals West Ham United have seen a bid of £29.6 million for the defender turned down. The bid was below their valuation of the player - they have not set an asking price for him as of yet.