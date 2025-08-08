One of Manchester United’s fierce Premier League rivals are expected to lodge a bid for outcast winger Antony.

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the likes of Benfica, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are interested in the Brazilian attacker.

The 25-year-old is part of Man United’s “bomb squad” - players they want to get rid of before the summer transfer window closes. This includes the likes of Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signed from Ajax for £86m, Antony has struggled to justify his price tag and slipped down the pecking order last season.

He was loaned to Real Betis in January, where he revived his form with nine goals and six assists in 26 appearances.

Betis are keen on bringing him back but can only offer another loan, leaving the door open for other clubs.

Benfica are also pushing for a loan, but Man United would prefer a permanent sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could come in the form of a surprise bid from Brighton, with the Seagulls reportedly interested in bringing him on board for the coming season.

While no official offer has been submitted, if Antony wants to remain in the Premier League then Brighton