Manchester United could sell Antony to Premier League rivals as bidding war hotting up
According to a report from CaughtOffside, the likes of Benfica, Atletico Madrid and RB Leipzig are interested in the Brazilian attacker.
The 25-year-old is part of Man United’s “bomb squad” - players they want to get rid of before the summer transfer window closes. This includes the likes of Jadon Sancho, Tyrell Malacia and Alejandro Garnacho, who has reportedly agreed personal terms with Chelsea.
Signed from Ajax for £86m, Antony has struggled to justify his price tag and slipped down the pecking order last season.
He was loaned to Real Betis in January, where he revived his form with nine goals and six assists in 26 appearances.
Betis are keen on bringing him back but can only offer another loan, leaving the door open for other clubs.
Benfica are also pushing for a loan, but Man United would prefer a permanent sale.
That could come in the form of a surprise bid from Brighton, with the Seagulls reportedly interested in bringing him on board for the coming season.
While no official offer has been submitted, if Antony wants to remain in the Premier League then Brighton
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.